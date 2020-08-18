UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Standings

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Europa League on Tuesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Sevilla 6 5 0 1 14 3 15 2 APOEL 6 3 1 2 10 8 10 3 Qarabağ 6 1 2 3 8 11 5 4 Dudelange 6 1 1 4 8 18 4 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmö 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 2 København 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 3 Dynamo Kyiv 6 1 4 1 7 7 7 4 Lugano 6 0 3 3 2 5 3 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 2 Getafe 6 4 0 2 8 4 12 3 Krasnodar 6 3 0 3 7 11 9 4 Trabzonspor 6 0 1 5 3 11 1 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 LASK 6 4 1 1 11 4 13 2 Sporting CP 6 4 0 2 11 7 12 3 PSV 6 2 2 2 9 12 8 4 Rosenborg 6 0 1 5 3 11 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 2 CFR 6 4 0 2 6 4 12 3 Lazio 6 2 0 4 6 9 6 4 Rennes 6 1 1 4 5 8 4 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 14 7 11 2 Frankfurt 6 3 0 3 8 10 9 3 Standard 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 4 Guimarães 6 1 2 3 7 10 5 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 2 Rangers 6 2 3 1 8 6 9 3 Young Boys 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 4 Feyenoord 6 1 2 3 7 9 5 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Espanyol 6 3 2 1 12 4 11 2 Ludogorets 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 3 Ferencváros 6 1 4 1 5 7 7 4 CSKA 6 1 2 3 3 9 5 Group I P W D L F A Pts 1 Gent 6 3 3 0 11 7 12 2 Wolfsburg 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 3 Saint-Étienne 6 0 4 2 6 8 4 4 Oleksandria 6 0 3 3 6 10 3 Group J P W D L F A Pts 1 Başakşehir 6 3 1 2 7 9 10 2 Roma 6 2 3 1 12 6 9 3 M'gladbach 6 2 2 2 6 9 8 4 WAC 6 1 2 3 7 8 5 Group K P W D L F A Pts 1 Braga 6 4 2 0 15 9 14 2 Wolverhampton 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 3 Slovan 6 1 1 4 10 13 4 4 Beşiktaş 6 1 0 5 6 15 3 Group L P W D L F A Pts 1 Man Utd 6 4 1 1 10 2 13 2 AZ 6 2 3 1 15 8 9 3 Partizan 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 4 Astana 6 1 0 5 4 19 3