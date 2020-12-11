UPDATE 2-UEFA Europa League Standings

Dec 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Roma 6 4 1 1 13 5 13 2 Young Boys 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 3 CFR 6 1 2 3 4 10 5 4 CSKA 6 1 2 3 3 7 5 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 6 6 0 0 20 5 18 2 Molde 6 3 1 2 9 11 10 3 Rapid 6 2 1 3 11 13 7 4 Dundalk 6 0 0 6 8 19 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Leverkusen 6 5 0 1 21 8 15 2 Slavia 6 4 0 2 11 10 12 3 H Be'er Sheva 6 2 0 4 7 13 6 4 Nice 6 1 0 5 8 16 3 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 6 4 2 0 13 7 14 2 Benfica 6 3 3 0 18 9 12 3 Standard 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 4 Lech 6 1 0 5 6 14 3 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 6 4 0 2 12 9 12 2 Granada 6 3 2 1 6 3 11 3 PAOK 6 1 3 2 8 7 6 4 Omonia 6 1 1 4 5 12 4 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 2 Real Sociedad 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 3 AZ 6 2 2 2 7 5 8 4 Rijeka 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester 5 3 1 1 12 5 10 2 Braga 5 3 1 1 12 10 10 3 Zorya 5 2 0 3 6 9 6 4 AEK 5 1 0 4 7 13 3 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Lille 5 3 2 0 12 5 11 2 Milan 5 3 1 1 11 7 10 3 Sparta 5 2 0 3 10 11 6 4 Celtic 5 0 1 4 7 17 1 Group I P W D L F A Pts 1 Villarreal 5 4 1 0 14 5 13 2 Maccabi TA 5 2 2 1 5 7 8 3 Sivasspor 5 2 0 3 9 10 6 4 Qarabağ 5 0 1 4 4 10 1 Group J P W D L F A Pts 1 Antwerp 5 4 0 1 8 3 12 2 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 13 5 10 3 LASK 5 2 1 2 8 11 7 4 Ludogorets 5 0 0 5 6 16 0 Group K P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 5 3 2 0 6 0 11 2 WAC 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 3 Feyenoord 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 4 CSKA 5 0 3 2 2 5 3 Group L P W D L F A Pts 1 Hoffenheim 5 4 1 0 13 1 13 2 Crvena Zvezda 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 3 Slovan 5 2 0 3 4 13 6 4 Gent 5 0 0 5 3 11 0