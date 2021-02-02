UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

(Adds summoning of ambassador)

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.

"I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar," Johnson said. "The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also added his words of condemnation about the state of emergency the Myanmar military had imposed.

"The democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected, and the National Assembly peacefully re-convened," he said on Twitter.

Britain's foreign ministry said it had summoned Myanmar's ambassador and told him that "the UK would work with like-minded partners and pursue all necessary diplomatic levers to ensure a peaceful return to democracy." (Reporting by Michael Holden and David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon, Alistair Smout and Cynthia Osterman)