UPDATE 2-Vuelta a Espana Summaries - Stage 1

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 1, Vuelta a España on Tuesday. Stage 1 Irún to Arrate, 173 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: W. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 4:22:34 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers +1 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 5. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +4 8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma +10 9. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma +40 10. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +51 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 12. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 13. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 14. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " 15. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates " 16. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 17. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 18. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis +1:08 19. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo +1:17 20. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team " King of the Mountains 1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 10 2. Quentin Jauregui (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 4. Jetse Bol (NED) Burgos - BH 4 5. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 6. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 7. Matteo Badilatti (SUI) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 8. Rémi Cavagna (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 2 9. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 1 10. Andrey Amador (CRC) INEOS Grenadiers " Points leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 25 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 20 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 14 5. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe 12 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team 10 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling 9 8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 8 9. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma 7 10. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 6 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 5 12. Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 4 13. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 14. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team 3 15. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott 2 16. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo " 17. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates 1 18. Michel Ries (LUX) Trek - Segafredo "