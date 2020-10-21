UPDATE 2-Vuelta a Espana Summaries - Stage 2

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 2, Vuelta a España on Wednesday. Stage 2 Pamplona to Lekunberri, 151.6 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 5km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team 3:47:04 2. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma +19 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 8. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling " 9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma " 10. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma " 11. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +58 12. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:01 13. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates " 14. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates " 15. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 16. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 17. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo " 18. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 19. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 20. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " Overall leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 8:09:41 2. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation +9 3. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers +11 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +17 5. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 6. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +20 7. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma +26 8. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma +56 9. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +59 10. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team +1:04 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +1:07 12. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:46 13. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates +1:49 14. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 15. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " 16. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 17. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo +20:13 18. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +2:30 19. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates +2:36 20. Sergio Henao (COL) UAE Team Emirates "