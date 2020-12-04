UPDATE 2-West Indies in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Dec 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 1st test between New Zealand and West Indies on Thursday at Hamilton, New Zealand West Indies trail New Zealand by 470 runs with 10 wickets remaining New Zealand 1st innings Tom Latham b Kemar Roach 86 Will Young lbw Shannon Gabriel 5 Kane Williamson c Roston Chase b Alzarri Joseph 251 Ross Taylor c Sharmarh Brooks b Shannon Gabriel 38 Henry Nicholls c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach 7 Tom Blundell lbw Shannon Gabriel 14 Daryl Mitchell c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach 9 Kyle Jamieson Not Out 51 Tim Southee Not Out 11 Extras 11b 23lb 12nb 0pen 1w 47 Total (145.0 overs) 519 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-14 Young, 2-168 Latham, 3-251 Taylor, 4-281 Nicholls, 5-353 Blundell, 6-409 Mitchell, 7-503 Williamson Did Not Bat : Wagner, Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 30 7 114 3 3.80 3nb Shannon Gabriel 25 6 89 3 3.56 8nb Jason Holder 31 12 60 0 1.94 1nb Alzarri Joseph 31 8 99 1 3.19 1w Roston Chase 25 0 109 0 4.36 Kraigg Brathwaite 3 0 14 0 4.67 ........................................... West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite Not Out 20 John Campbell Not Out 22 Extras 4b 1lb 1nb 0pen 1w 7 Total (26.0 overs) 49-0 Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 9 3 20 0 2.22 Trent Boult 5 1 6 0 1.20 1w Kyle Jamieson 6 2 7 0 1.17 Neil Wagner 6 1 11 0 1.83 1nb ................................... Umpire Wayne Knights Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Video Christopher Brown Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe