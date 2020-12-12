UPDATE 2-West Indies in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Dec 12 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 2nd test between New Zealand and West Indies on Friday at Wellington, New Zealand West Indies trail New Zealand by 336 runs with 2 wickets remaining New Zealand 1st innings Tom Latham c Joshua Da Silva b Chemar Holder 27 Tom Blundell b Shannon Gabriel 14 Will Young c Jason Holder b Shannon Gabriel 43 Ross Taylor c Joshua Da Silva b Shannon Gabriel 9 Henry Nicholls c Kraigg Brathwaite b Roston Chase 174 BJ Watling b Alzarri Joseph 30 Daryl Mitchell lbw Chemar Holder 42 Kyle Jamieson c Jason Holder b Alzarri Joseph 20 Tim Southee b Alzarri Joseph 11 Neil Wagner Not Out 66 Trent Boult c Sharmarh Brooks b Roston Chase 6 Extras 2b 7lb 0nb 0pen 9w 18 Total (114.0 overs) 460 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Blundell, 2-63 Latham, 3-78 Taylor, 4-148 Young, 5-203 Watling, 6-286 Mitchell, 7-336 Jamieson, 8-359 Southee, 9-454 Nicholls, 10-460 Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Shannon Gabriel 26 7 93 3 3.58 Jason Holder 27 6 85 0 3.15 Alzarri Joseph 22 2 109 3 4.95 3w Chemar Holder 26 1 110 2 4.23 2w Roston Chase 13 1 54 2 4.15 ........................................................ West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Ross Taylor b Tim Southee 0 John Campbell c Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson 14 Darren Bravo c&b Tim Southee 7 Sharmarh Brooks b Kyle Jamieson 14 Roston Chase b Kyle Jamieson 0 Jermaine Blackwood c Tom Latham b Tim Southee 69 Jason Holder c Trent Boult b Kyle Jamieson 9 Joshua Da Silva Not Out 2 Alzarri Joseph c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 0 Chemar Holder Not Out 5 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 1w 4 Total (52.0 overs) 124-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Brathwaite, 2-22 Bravo, 3-29 Campbell, 4-29 Chase, 5-97 Brooks, 6-111 Blackwood, 7-117 Holder, 8-117 Joseph To Bat : Gabriel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 16 6 29 3 1.81 Trent Boult 12 4 32 0 2.67 Neil Wagner 11 5 26 0 2.36 Kyle Jamieson 13 4 34 5 2.62 1w ................................... Umpire Christopher Brown Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Video Wayne Knights Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe