Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-3-Days Tour on Sunday. Women's Overall Standings on Sunday 1 Therese Johaug NOR Norway 2 Tatiana Sorina RUS Russia 3 Ebba Andersson SWE Sweden Men's Overall Standings on Sunday 1 Johannes Høsflot Klæbo NOR Norway 2 Alexander Bolshunov RUS Russia 3 Emil Iversen NOR Norway