UPDATE 2-World Cup-Davos Summaries

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Davos on Sunday. Men's 15km Freestyle on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 50 Alexander Bolshunov Russia 32:46.4 2 46 Andrey Melnichenko Russia 33:18.6 +32.20 3 38 Artem Maltsev Russia 33:25.9 +39.50 4 68 Ivan Yakimushkin Russia 33:32.5 +46.10 5 62 Francesco De Fabiani Italy 33:36.2 +49.80 6 44 Andrew Musgrave Great Britain 33:42.3 +55.90 7 36 Clément Parisse France 33:42.5 +56.10 8 33 Maurice Manificat France 33:43.7 +57.30 9 39 Denis Spitsov Russia 33:47.4 +61.00 10 48 Alexey Chervotkin Russia 33:48.0 +61.60 11 52 Florian Notz Germany 33:54.1 +67.70 12 42 Evgeniy Belov Russia 33:54.7 +68.30 13 29 Hugo Lapalus France 33:57.4 +71.00 14 40 Dario Cologna Switzerland 34:01.8 +75.40 15 64 Andrew Young Great Britain 34:04.8 +78.40 16 61 Scott Patterson United States 34:05.0 +78.60 17 31 Jules Lapierre France 34:10.5 +84.10 18 58 Giandomenico Salvadori Italy 34:13.4 +87.00 19 34 Jean Marc Gaillard France 34:13.9 +87.50 20 37 Roman Furger Switzerland 34:14.4 +88.00 21 70 Jason Rüesch Switzerland 34:14.7 +88.30 22 17 Friedrich Moch Germany 34:15.3 +88.90 23 54 Lucas Bögl Germany 34:24.4 +98.00 24 15 Candide Pralong Switzerland 34:24.5 +98.10 25 2 Mika Vermeulen Austria 34:24.6 +98.20 26 14 Davide Graz Italy 34:25.4 +99.00 27 66 Andreas Katz Germany 34:25.7 +99.30 28 28 Ireneu Esteve Andorra 34:26.1 +99.70 29 26 Stefano Gardener Italy 34:27.8 +101. 40 30 32 Adrien Backscheider France 34:31.1 +104. 70