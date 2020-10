Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-Solden on Sunday. Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday 1 Lucas Braathen NOR Norway 2 Marco Odermatt SUI Switzerland 3 Gino Caviezel SUI Switzerland Women's Giant Slalom on Saturday 1 Marta Bassino ITA Italy 2 Federica Brignone ITA Italy 3 Petra Vlhová SVK Slovakia