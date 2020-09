UPDATE 2-WTA International, Istanbul (Women) Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the WTA International, Istanbul (Women) Women's Singles matches on Friday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score - Paula Badosa (ESP) qtr won 3-Polona Hercog (SLO) 4-6 6-3 6-4 2nd won Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1 6-4 1st won Katarina Zavatska (UKR) 6-1 6-2 3 Polona Hercog (SLO) qtr lost Paula Badosa (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-4 2nd won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 7-5 6-4 1st won Cengiz (TUR) 6-2 6-3 - Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) qtr won 2-Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-3 6-1 2nd won 8-Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2 6-0 1st won Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-3 7-5 2 Rebecca Peterson (SWE) qtr lost Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 3-2 (Retired) 1st won (Bye) - Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) qtr won Danka Kovinic (MNE) 3-6 6-4 7-5 2nd won 1-Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 6-2 1st won Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-2 6-4 - Danka Kovinic (MNE) qtr lost Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 3-6 6-4 7-5 2nd won 6-Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-3 6-4 1st won Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 7-5 6-2 - Tereza Martincova (CZE) qtr won Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-2 6-3 2nd won 4-Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-1 6-4 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-6(5) 6-3 - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) qtr lost Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-2 6-3 2nd won Anna Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 1st won 7-Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 3-6 7-5 6-1 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 2nd lost Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 6-2 1st won (Bye) 2 Rebecca Peterson (SWE) qtr lost Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 3-2 (Retired) 1st won (Bye) 3 Polona Hercog (SLO) qtr lost Paula Badosa (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-4 2nd won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 7-5 6-4 1st won Cengiz (TUR) 6-2 6-3 4 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2nd lost Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-1 6-4 1st won Cagla Buyukakcay (TUR) 6-4 0-6 7-5 5 Heather Watson (GBR) 1st lost Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 3-2 (Retired) 6 Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 2nd lost Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3 6-4 1st won Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-3 6-4 7 Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 1st lost Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 3-6 7-5 6-1 8 Misaki Doi (JPN) 2nd lost Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) 6-2 6-0 1st won Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)