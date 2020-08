Aug 5 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA International, Palermo (Women) Women's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Petra Martic (CRO) 2nd to play Liudmilla Samsonova (RUS) (start 08:00) 1st won Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-0 6-3 2 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 1st lost Kaja Juvan (SLO) 1-6 7-5 6-4 3 Maria Sakkari (GRE) 1st lost Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 6-4 6-4 4 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2nd to play Laura Siegemund (GER) (start 08:00) 1st won Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) 6-3 6-3 5 Elise Mertens (BEL) 1st lost Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-4 6-1 6 Donna Vekic (CRO) 2nd to play Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) (start 20:00) 1st won Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1 6-2 7 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 2nd to play Oceane Dodin (FRA) (start 08:00) 1st won Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-3 6-4 8 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2nd to play Fiona Ferro (FRA) (start 14:00) 1st won Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 5-7 6-0 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)