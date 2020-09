Sep 23 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the WTA International, Strasbourg Women's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Elina Svitolina (UKR) qtr to play Jil Teichmann (SUI) (start 08:00) 2nd won Magda Linette (POL) 7-6(0) 7-5 1st won (Bye) 3 Kiki Bertens (NED) 2nd to play Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) (start 10:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2nd to play Anna Blinkova (RUS) (start 14:30) 1st won Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-4 6-3 5 Elena Rybakina (RUS) qtr to play Shuai Zhang (CHN) (start 08:00) 2nd won Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-3 7-6(8) 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-5 6-4 6 Amanda Anisimova (USA) 1st lost Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2 6-3 7 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2nd to play Katerina Siniakova (CZE) (start 12:00) 1st won Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-1 6-0 8 Sloane Stephens (USA) 1st lost Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-2 3-6 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)