UPDATE 21-NCAAB Results

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) MERCER BEARS 88 Columbia International 62 Athletics North Carolina State at Connecticut Huskies cancelled Wolfpack LIBERTY FLAMES 86 Bluefield College Ramblin' 64 Rams Gonzaga Bulldogs at Baylor Bears postponed CITADEL BULLDOGS 100 Toccoa Falls 58 Towson Tigers at UMBC Retrievers postponed SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS 73 Idaho Vandals 57 GEORGE WASHINGTON 85 Coppin State Eagles 69 COLONIALS CHATTANOOGA MOCS 79 Northern Kentucky 72 Radford Highlanders 63 EAST CAROLINA PIRATES 50 HIGH POINT PANTHERS 85 North Florida Ospreys 74 SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS 75 Montana Grizzlies 74 NORTH CAROLINA-ASHEVILLE 77 South Carolina State 56 BULLDOGS Bulldogs Furman Paladins 81 CHARLESTON COUGARS 57 VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH RAMS 60 Mount St. Mary's 42 Mountaineers ARIZONA WILDCATS 70 Eastern Washington Eagles 67 DELAWARE FIGHTIN BLUE HENS 79 Salem International Tigers 76 Southern Methodist 66 DAYTON FLYERS 64 Mustangs BALL STATE CARDINALS 68 Illinois-Chicago Flames 66 Transylvania Pioneers at Austin Peay Governors cancelled Marist Red Foxes 68 BINGHAMTON BEARCATS 65 (OT) Boyce Bulldogs at Tennessee State Tigers cancelled Eastern Illinois Panthers 93 GREEN BAY PHOENIX 91 TEXAS STATE BOBCATS 72 Incarnate Word Cardinals 64 Maryland Terrapins at James Madison Dukes cancelled Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 65 SIU-EDWARDSVILLE COUGARS 63 Campbell Fighting Camels at Gardner-Webb postponed LOYOLA (IL) RAMBLERS 76 Lewis Flyers 48 AIR FORCE FALCONS 59 Lamar Cardinals 44 KANSAS JAYHAWKS 65 North Dakota State Bison 61 Washington State Cougars at Colorado Buffaloes postponed DIXIE STATE TRAILBLAZERS 86 Saint Katherine College 48 Firebirds WRIGHT STATE RAIDERS 71 Miami (OH) RedHawks 47 Iona Gaels 82 HOFSTRA PRIDE 74 PROVIDENCE FRIARS 79 Fairleigh Dickinson 67 Knights ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS 86 Lipscomb Bisons 50 Southern Miss Golden at Southern Illinois Salukis cancelled Eagles LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE RAGIN' 84 LSU-Shreveport Pilots 73 CAJUNS Samford Bulldogs 96 BELMONT BRUINS 83 New Mexico State Aggies at Santa Clara Broncos cancelled NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS 111 Chicago State Cougars 66 Bryant University Bulldogs at Massachusetts Lowell postponed Alcorn State Braves at Stephen F. Austin cancelled Lumberjacks Illinois State Redbirds at Murray State Racers (18:00) Fresno State Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves cancelled Georgia Southern Eagles at South Carolina Upstate (18:00) Spartans Furman Paladins at Richmond Spiders cancelled South Carolina Gamecocks at Houston Cougars (18:00) Point Park Pioneers at Robert Morris Colonials (18:00) Northern Illinois Huskies at Pittsburgh Panthers (19:00) Rider Broncs at Syracuse Orange (19:00) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Ohio State Buckeyes cancelled Northern Kentucky at Butler Bulldogs postponed Nevada Wolf Pack at San Francisco Dons cancelled Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19:00) University St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials cancelled Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19:30) Prairie View A&M Panthers at Grand Canyon Antelopes cancelled UNLV Rebels at Kansas State Wildcats (20:00) UMKC Kangaroos at South Dakota Coyotes (20:00) Rice Owls at Houston Baptist Huskies (20:00) Mississippi Valley State at Missouri State Bears cancelled Delta Devils Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden at Saint Louis Billikens (20:00) Lions Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats (20:00) Southwestern Christian at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles cancelled University Sul Ross State Lobos at UTEP Miners (20:00) Brigham Young Cougars at Utah State Aggies (21:00) Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini cancelled Portland State Vikings at Portland Pilots (22:00)