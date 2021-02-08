UPDATE 233-Coupe de France Summaries

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Sunday (start times are CET) 7th Round ................................................................. Nord Vignoble (1) 1 Feurs (1) 2 Referee: Tawbane Kani ................................................................. Thonon Évian (2) 2 Scorers: M. Chaïbi 12, H. Keita 28 Subs used: Bourgeois 71 (Da Silva) Vénissieux (0) 3 Referee: Edgar Barenton ................................................................. Jura Sud Foot (1) 5 Scorers: N. Kabeya 32 Subs used: Faucher 46 (Taqtak), M'Buyi 69 (Baba) Racing Besançon (0) 6 Scorers: A. Fofana 90 Yellow card: Fejoz 55, Leboeuf 60, Enza-Yamissi 83, Mazeghrane 89 Subs used: Leboeuf 46 (Ducret), Fofana 66 (Boudiba), Enza-Yamissi 75 (Enza-Yamissi) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Referee: Maxim Plat Racing Besançon win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys (1) 5 Chantilly (1) 3 Scorers: A. El Farissi 10 Yellow card: Harand 53 Subs used: Touré 30 (Loir), Harand 46 (Saounera), El Baillal 53 (Bafuidi), Ndiaye 65 (El Baillal) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Referee: Kévin Six OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Mérignac-Arlac (1) 1 Scorers: M. Rafa 21 Yellow card: Barbe 50 Aixoise (0) 0 Referee: Aurélien Grizon ................................................................. Saint-Malo (1) 4 Scorers: T. Iva 24, Z. Fdaouch 62, G. Foulon 73, E. Debreux 85 Yellow card: Debreux 27, Iva 63, Broquet 76 Subs used: Cangini 46 (Curtius), Fdaouch 58 (Danic), Foulon 68 (Iva), Broquet 76 (Hamel) Stade Plabennec (0) 2 Scorers: R. Gerbeaud 80pen, R. Gerbeaud 90pen Yellow card: Quéméré 8, Sow 38 Subs used: Guillou 66 (Pellen), Fekir 68 (Diatta), Guillou 81 (Kujabi), Guegan 81 (Quéméré) Referee: Jean-François Eveno ................................................................. Liffré (0) 1 Red card: Magnon 55 Yellow card: Guillou 69 Montagnarde (3) 4 Yellow card: Mouyoumbi Tchouawat 57 Referee: Kévin Gueguen ................................................................. Saint-Pierre Milizac (0) 3 Yellow card: Cissé 49 Subs used: Kerzil 59 (Cissé), Cunit-Ravet 65 (Jacob) Dinan Léhon (0) 5 Scorers: A. Vermet 79 Yellow card: Jacquemin 72 Subs used: Lucas 46 (Beauverger), Boittin 76 (Bazin), Hervé 76 (Amiche) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Referee: Quentin Fourel Dinan Léhon win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Saint-Colomban Locminé (2) 5 Scorers: B. Rio 31, A. Soufaché 40, F. Danso 50, B. Rio 62, F. Danso 70 Yellow card: Lushima 37, Le Poulichet 50, Jacques 81 Subs used: Souaré 63 (Conanec), Le Nédic 67 (Le Poulichet), Jacques 73 (Lushima) Saint-Renan (1) 2 Yellow card: Puren 33, Le Bail 63 Referee: Maxime Jamet ................................................................. Plouzané (1) 1 Scorers: D. Soilihi 23 Red card: Toupin 77 Yellow card: Berregard 55, Connan 55 Subs used: Toupin 64 (Barre) Guichen (0) 2 Scorers: R. Berregard 90og Subs used: Bertin 70 (Huet), Saulnier 77 (Kamissoko) Referee: Romain Bénéteau ................................................................. Romorantin (1) 1 Scorers: Y. Ouhammou 28 Yellow card: Payet 24 Subs used: Abelinti 74 (Payet), Si Mohammed 88 (Ouhammou), Saunié 88 (Halby), Souyeux 88 (Benaries) Tours (0) 0 Yellow card: Gassama 40, Marie-Louise 68, Mouangue 81, Mouangue 87 (2nd) Subs used: Condore MBasse 58 (Peron), Touré 74 (Mahamat Ahmat), Finidori 82 (Gassama) Referee: Anthony Junges ................................................................. Saumur (0) 4 Yellow card: Biettmann 22, Fokam Kamguem 83 Subs used: Bacha 63 (Bouanga), Bokangu 73 (Biettmann), Viaud 83 (Thonnel) Vendée Fontenay (0) 2 Yellow card: Yoah Willibroad Nel 45, Traoré 48 Subs used: Rauturier 86 (Vinet), Bremond 90 (Bedime) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Referee: Victor Simonneaux Saumur win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Changé (0) 0 Yellow card: Roche 34, Legendre 43 Subs used: Lion 53 (Yvard), Perrier 76 (Houtin), Sauvé 85 (Roche) Les Herbiers (1) 1 Scorers: P. Grellier 34 Yellow card: Milla 42 Subs used: Bomou 85 (Schuster) Referee: Kevin Barbin ................................................................. Rouen (1) 3 Scorers: M. Diarra 6, N. Barthelemy 52, M. Abdelmoula 90+3 Yellow card: Grain 8, Benzia 19 Subs used: Abdelmoula 50 (Benzia), Haise Gabriel 56 (Bassin), Sahloune 73 (Djoco), Dallois 73 (Grain) Vire (0) 0 Yellow card: N'Zigou N'Zigou 63, Enukidze 67 Subs used: Baltazar de Almeida 56 (Lambarette), Enukidze 56 (Hébert), Perrier 56 (Debaecker), Voivenel 63 (Lecarpentier) Referee: Tifenn LeProdhomme ................................................................. Gonfreville (1) 4 Scorers: M. Diallo 81, M. Mankour 89 Yellow card: Thioubou 13 Subs used: Jacquin 69 (Doro), Diallo 69 (Abdelkader) Falaise (0) 0 ................................................................. AG Caennaise (0) 0 Yellow card: Coulibaly 78, Roger 89 Subs used: Sainte-Luce 68 (Camillo), Coulibaly 76 (Suzanne), Milon 76 (Kaloga), Roger 85 (Dias Ferreira) Châteaubriant (0) 1 Scorers: L. Fayolle 46 Yellow card: Naïs 90 Subs used: Mendy 79 (Nunge), Poissonneau 82 (Vernet), Naïs 88 (Dafé) Referee: Emmanuel Caron ................................................................. Drancy JA (0) 2 Scorers: L. Go 65, L. Go 83 Red card: Barbouchi 50 Yellow card: Courtet 63 Subs used: Go 58 (Quehan), Traore 89 (Kebe) Sénart-Moissy (0) 0 Referee: Cyril Dell Angela ................................................................. Mâcon () 2 Union Cosnoise () 1 Referee: Alexis Guillon ................................................................. Pontarlier (0) 0 Yellow card: Xavier Marques 25, Gomariz 28, Camara 59 Subs used: Demougeot 70 (Diallo), Renaudin 79 (Duféal), Salvi 79 (Xavier Marques), Gurbulak 85 (Carlos Miranda) Fleury 91 (1) 3 Scorers: A. Petrilli 11, J. Mangonzo 72, T. Gamiette 90 Yellow card: Petrilli 25, Séry 30 Subs used: Touré 64 (Randriambololona), Laïfa 64 (Sanches), Gros 75 (Petrilli), Ponroy 80 (Séry) Referee: Gaétan Korbas ................................................................. Libourne (1) 4 Yellow card: Dousseaux 14, Castera 42, Portets 87 Subs used: Dia 60 (Fuchs), Couterry 69 (Geffray), Sainte-Luce 81 (Castera) Lège-Cap-Ferret (0) 5 Red card: Daniel 57 Yellow card: Fall 39, Eppert 46, Mignon 87, Bahassa 92 Subs used: Tene 16 (Ducasse), Salvador 71 (Prin), Galbardi 71 (Legrand), Kopphy 80 (Bahassa) At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 2-3 Referee: Lakhdar El Bedoui Lège-Cap-Ferret win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. St Clément Montferrier (1) 2 Marssac SRDT (1) 1 Referee: Cédric Mouysset ................................................................. Colomiers (1) 7 Scorers: K. Cardinali 6 Yellow card: Cardinali 33, Argelier 45 Subs used: Castaing 68 (Temmar), Delanys 73 (Faty) Canet Roussillon (1) 8 Scorers: J. Posteraro 48 Yellow card: Lybohy 13, Sagna 38, Ouadoudi 64 Subs used: Bai 68 (Vercruysse), Gasparotto 87 (Ouadoudi) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Referee: Julien Schmitt Canet Roussillon win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Lesquin () 0 Amiens AC () 4 Subs used: Ettaibi 60 (Kwinta), Motuta 70 (Samb) Referee: Clément Visbecq ................................................................. Loon-Plage (1) 1 Entente Itancourt-Neu. (0) 0 ................................................................. Arras (1) 2 Olympique St Quentin (0) 1 Referee: Damien Rossini ................................................................. Le Puy Foot (2) 4 Scorers: A. Bosetti 21, R. Boujedra 29, A. Bosetti 53, R. Boujedra 87 Yellow card: Pellegrini 37 Subs used: Fadiaga 67 (Pellegrini), Trabelsi 67 (Labissiere), Joseph 80 (Bosetti) Aurillac Arpajon (1) 2 Scorers: H. Coldefy 40, V. Bouzou 48 Subs used: Akkaya 59 (Isserte), Lennon 70 (Selé), Koné 76 (Serre), Gourgaud 76 (Tichit) Referee: Jacques Salze ................................................................. Limonest (0) 5 Yellow card: Gillez 44 Subs used: Meneceur 44 (Malbranque), Dutreive 74 (Belaroussi), Ertel 85 (Lardière) Rumilly Vallières (0) 6 Yellow card: Yüce 26, Moke 80 Subs used: Guillaud 65 (Yüce), Pierre-Louis 70 (Liongo Aduma), Bozon 70 (Viglierchio), Nadama 80 (Moke) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-6 Referee: Matthieu Bonnetin Rumilly Vallières win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Rhone-Vallee (0) 0 Yellow card: Martin 15 Saint-Priest (2) 2 Scorers: A. Charveys 43, T. Perracino 45 Subs used: Moussa 11 (Mahdar), Coffi 59 (Martelat), Quinas 71 (Dhib) Referee: Valentin Ougier ................................................................. Ribeauvillé (0) 0 Soleil Bischheim (0) 3 Referee: Maxence Richard ................................................................. Hombourg-Haut (0) 9 Yellow card: Benichou 1, Boucetta 47 Saint-Louis Neuweg (0) 10 Scorers: D. Guèye 60 Yellow card: Elhani 43, Yao 48 Subs used: Bidouzo 58 (Elhani), Diallo 73 (Arar), Sylla 78 (Varsovie), Zine 78 (Asad) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 8-9 Referee: Sylvain Thullier Saint-Louis Neuweg win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. Saint-Meziery (0) 5 Reims Sainte-Anne (0) 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Referee: Christophe Tani Saint-Meziery win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Portugais Saint-Francois (0) 0 Amnéville (0) 3 Scorers: L. Pignatone 49, V. Poinsignon 63, P. Maurice 78 Subs used: Maurice 55 (Baradji), Gourichy 69 (Pignatone), Bourgeois 69 (Cassan) Referee: Mathias Roth ................................................................. Prix-lès-Mézières (1) 2 Scorers: M. Thioune 12, G. Dezothez 76 Yellow card: Sacko 38, Capnagaj 50, Jacquet 86, Thioune 93 Subs used: Houlot 61 (Gonel), Dezothez 65 (El Goudounl), Broyer 65 (Sacko), Dufour 92 (Marbeuhan) Thaon (0) 1 Scorers: M. Samba 80 Yellow card: Samba 44, Ba 86, Colin 87 Subs used: Delaitre 60 (Michelutti), Didierjean 60 (Condi), Ba 70 (Delaitre) Referee: Kévin Markiewicz ................................................................. Lambresienne () 4 US Laon () 0 ................................................................. Bailleulois () 1 Steenvoorde () 2 Referee: Valentin Cardon ................................................................. Longueau (0) 1 Red card: Lemaire 76, Petit 78 Yellow card: Bouvet 45 Subs used: Finaz 80 (Tassart) Beauvais (2) 3 Scorers: G. Doré 29, I. Haddou 45 Yellow card: Tutu 22, Irie Bi 54, Doré 93 Subs used: Duhamel 58 (Tutu), Rodrigo 58 (Mauquit), Gneba 78 (Haddou), Paye 87 (Irie Bi) Referee: Yann Flament ................................................................. Saint-Maurice Loos (0) 5 Saint-Omer (0) 6 Subs used: Hénaux 54 (Lamourette), Vangrevelynghe 54 (D'Ambrosio), Mélis 76 (Gourouli), Muller 86 (Evrard) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-6 Referee: Julien Grimaud Saint-Omer win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Vitry () 0 Saint-Brice () 4 Referee: Julien Reynet ................................................................. Chamalières (0) 5 Yellow card: Diogo 51 Subs used: Bitsamou 55 (Da Silva), Ludgero Porcheron 66 (NGassaki NDongo), Dodin 90 (Colo), Guehennec 90 (Diogo) Moulins Yzeure Foot (0) 4 Yellow card: Bellamy 57, Vitré 63 Subs used: Alouache 74 (Diot) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Referee: Willy Bertolotti Chamalières win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Obermodern (0) 6 Schiltigheim (0) 7 Yellow card: Palmieri 23 Subs used: Runtz 54 (Nsona Wa Saka), Tayebi 59 (Palmieri), Pfrimmer 67 (Maisonette) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Referee: Stanislas Rueff Schiltigheim win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Strasbourg Koenigshoffen () 1 Haguenau () 2 ................................................................. Saint-Zacharie (0) 5 Athlético Marseille (0) 3 Yellow card: Talbi 11, Mramboini 18, Mramboini 42 (2nd), Zidane 90 Subs used: Zidane 46 (Amiri), Tamboura 58 (Talbi), Dolan Bahamboula 86 (Benbachir) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Referee: Steven Llewellyn Saint-Zacharie win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Maximoise () 1 Aubagne () 3 Scorers: T. El Faqyh 63, F. Gomis 69, N. Gandi 90 Yellow card: Savane 43 Subs used: Gandi 53 (Gnahore), Gomis 62 (Fourrier), Bouzina 85 (Petrozzi) Referee: Louis Lungeri ................................................................. Belfort (0) 1 Scorers: P. Gaye 81og Red card: Cuenin 75 Yellow card: Ranneaud 78 Subs used: Nowa 46 (Mukendi), Evsan 66 (Régnier), Achour 78 (Loichot) Louhans-Cuiseaux (2) 3 Scorers: A. Larose 8, F. Cissé 23, P. Gaye 52 Yellow card: Cissé 56 Subs used: N'Joh-Eboa 60 (Cissé), Billemaz 68 (Bentabet), Cissé 89 (Etoughe), Zohoré 89 (Demdoum) Referee: Quentin Pourchot ................................................................. Saint-Laurent Billère (0) 0 Aviron Bayonnais (0) 1 Scorers: J. Chort 89 Yellow card: Attoukora 36 Subs used: Haure 31 (N'Gadi Kakou), Lilian Laplace-Palette 59 (Etcheberry), Estève 72 (Attoukora) Referee: Gaël Gratianne ................................................................. St Liguaire Niort (0) 5 Trélissac (0) 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 St Liguaire Niort win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Panazol () 0 Olympique d'Alès () 3 Yellow card: Mboup 16, Aidoud 25 Subs used: El Hamri 75 (Mboup), Liénard 88 (Aidoud) Referee: Pierre Retail ................................................................. Fabrègues (0) 1 Scorers: M. Yagousseti 75 Yellow card: Combaud 27, Ouabi 41 Subs used: Rezkallah 75 (Combaud), Edmilson Vaz 80 (Belhadj), Lopez 88 (Scotté) Onet-le-Château (0) 0 Referee: Soulaimane Chamel ................................................................. Castelnau Le Crès (1) 2 Montauban TG (0) 0 Yellow card: André 8 Referee: Jordane Lomi ................................................................. Gazélec Ajaccio (2) 6 Scorers: M. Lopy 3, M. Guerbert 21 Yellow card: Cottes 31, Pélican 74, Daury 78 Subs used: Pélican 63 (Guerbert), Duflos 83 (Camara) Furiani-Agliani (1) 5 Scorers: J. Romain 30, J. Romain 60 Yellow card: Lopes 24, Romain 31, Giabiconi 64, Bouazza 84, Bouazza 91 (2nd) Subs used: Truchet 31 (Féliciano), Boucharoud 55 (Nouala) At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Referee: Valentin Giorgetti Gazélec Ajaccio win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Anglet Genets (0) 0 Stade Poitevin (1) 1 ................................................................. Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lorient v Paris FC (1830/1730) Reims v Valenciennes (1830/1730) Olympique Lyonnais v Ajaccio (2100/2000) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Auxerre v Olympique Marseille (1445/1345) Bordeaux v Toulouse (1445/1345) Nantes v Lens (1445/1345) Grenoble Foot 38 v Monaco (1445/1345) Strasbourg v Montpellier (1445/1345) Brest v Rodez (1700/1600) Amiens SC v Metz (1700/1600) Nîmes v Nice (1700/1600) Dijon v Lille (1900/1800) Caen v PSG (2100/2000) Thursday, February 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sochaux v Saint-Étienne (1845/1745) Angers SCO v Rennes (2100/2000)