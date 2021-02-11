UPDATE 25-NCAAB Results

Feb 11 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS) PROVIDENCE 70 UConn 59 UNCW at James Madison postponed UNCG 64 Furman 58 Tulane 58 TULSA 48 Pepperdine 76 SAN FRANCISCO 68 Indiana 79 NORTHWESTERN 76 Oklahoma at Baylor postponed Old Dominion 78 CHARLOTTE 76 VCU at Davidson postponed WESTERN CAROLINA 74 VMI 72 CITADEL 79 East Tennessee State 71 Chattanooga 78 WOFFORD 66 GEORGE MASON 77 Fordham 45 Wichita State 61 UCF 60 Virginia 57 GEORGIA TECH 49 Wake Forest 69 BOSTON COLLEGE 65 DRAKE 80 UNI 59 Bradley 76 VALPARAISO 52 Houston 82 SOUTH FLORIDA 65 SAM HOUSTON 79 Southeastern Louisiana 61 STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 80 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68 IOWA 79 Rutgers 66 Mercer 77 SAMFORD 70 TENNESSEE 89 Georgia 81 Northwestern State 68 UIW 67 Utah State at Wyoming postponed ABILENE CHRISTIAN 88 Houston Baptist 59 Nicholls 76 LAMAR 71 New Orleans at Central Arkansas postponed MISSOURI STATE 65 Southern Illinois 53 Arkansas State at Little Rock postponed LSU 94 MISSISSIPPI STATE 80 OLE MISS 80 Missouri 59 SAINT LOUIS 67 Rhode Island 60 Louisville at Pittsburgh postponed VILLANOVA 96 Marquette 64 Wisconsin 61 NEBRASKA 48 SAN DIEGO STATE 77 San Jose State 55 Xavier at DePaul postponed USC Upstate at UNC Asheville postponed Sacred Heart at Bryant postponed Michigan at Illinois postponed Memphis at Cincinnati postponed Colorado State at New Mexico postponed Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine postponed BYU at Saint Mary's postponed