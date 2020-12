UPDATE 27-NCAAB Results

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Abilene Christian Wildcats 70 NEBRASKA-OMAHA MAVERICKS 58 Belmont Bruins 73 QUEENS ROYALS 61 BOWLING GREEN FALCONS 101 South Carolina State 78 Bulldogs NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS 79 North Dakota State Bison 57 CHARLESTON COUGARS 99 Limestone Athletics Saints 59 NORTH CAROLINA-WILMINGTON 73 Troy Trojans 50 SEAHAWKS PITTSBURGH PANTHERS 83 Drexel Dragons 74 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS 86 Virginia Military Keydets 65 ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS 82 Massachusetts Lowell 72 Northern Kentucky at Chattanooga Mocs postponed FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS 83 Mobile Rams 41 Alcorn State Braves at Kent State Golden Flashes cancelled JACKSONVILLE DOLPHINS 66 Southern Miss Golden 51 Eagles FURMAN PALADINS 91 South Carolina Upstate 63 Spartans RICE OWLS 103 Our Lady of the Lake 64 University Fairfield Stags at Stony Brook Seawolves postponed DUKE BLUE DEVILS 81 Coppin State Eagles 71 Western Michigan Broncos at Trine University Thunder cancelled Bowie State Bulldogs at Morgan State Bears cancelled WOFFORD TERRIERS 111 Carver College Cougars 37 UAB BLAZERS 84 Southeastern Louisiana 59 Lions George Mason Patriots 84 HOWARD BISON 70 DENVER PIONEERS 82 Regis University Athletics 66 SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS 95 Saint Katherine College 47 Firebirds PORTLAND PILOTS 83 William Jessup Warriors 73 Texas State Bobcats 75 TEXAS A&M-CC ISLANDERS 63 Navy Midshipmen 73 MOUNT ST. MARY'S 67 MOUNTAINEERS SAINT LOUIS BILLIKENS 85 LSU Tigers 81 Greenville Panthers at Southeast Missouri State (15:00) Redhawks Army West Point Black 78 BUFFALO BULLS 74 Knights UMBC Retrievers 80 ST. FRANCIS (PA) RED FLASH 65 Weber State Wildcats at Dixie State Trailblazers cancelled Western Carolina 83 NORTH CAROLINA-ASHEVILLE 81 (OT) Catamounts BULLDOGS UT-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 81 UT-San Antonio Roadrunners 64 VAQUEROS KENNESAW STATE OWLS 106 Toccoa Falls 44 COASTAL CAROLINA 117 North Carolina Wesleyan 68 CHANTICLEERS Battling Bishops GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES 91 Coastal Georgia 79 UC Davis Aggies 70 IDAHO STATE BENGALS 61 WYOMING COWBOYS 97 Mississippi Valley State 61 Delta Devils TEXAS-ARLINGTON MAVERICKS 80 Northwestern State Demons 71 LIBERTY FLAMES 78 South Carolina Gamecocks 62 Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Siena Saints cancelled ELON PHOENIX 76 High Point Panthers 75 Lipscomb Bisons 76 LAMAR CARDINALS 73 AIR FORCE FALCONS 66 Cal State Northridge 61 Matadors Rhode Island Rams 84 SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS 68 Loyola Marymount Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18:00) Fresno State Bulldogs at Pacific Tigers postponed North Texas Mean Green at Arkansas Razorbacks (18:00) Central Michigan Chippewas at Illinois-Chicago Flames (19:00) Norfolk State Spartans at Radford Highlanders (19:00) William & Mary Tribe at Old Dominion Monarchs (19:00) Detroit Mercy Titans at Morehead State Eagles postponed Baylor Bears at Seton Hall Pirates cancelled Nicholls State Colonels at Santa Clara Broncos (19:00) Loyola Marymount Lions at North Dakota State Bison cancelled Howard Bison at Tarleton State Texans postponed Loyola NO Wolfpack at Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' cancelled Cajuns Arkansas-Little Rock at Western Kentucky (19:00) Trojans Hilltoppers Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TCU Horned Frogs (19:30) Texas Southern Tigers at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19:30) Virginia Tech Hokies at Temple Owls cancelled Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20:00) Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers at Murray State Racers cancelled Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan State Spartans (20:00) Virginia Tech Hokies at Villanova Wildcats (20:00) Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' at Baylor Bears (20:00) Cajuns Ecclesia Royals at Missouri State Bears cancelled Rogers State Hillcats at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20:00) St. Louis College of at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (20:30) Pharmacy Eutectic Utah Valley Wolverines at Brigham Young Cougars (21:00) Cal State Fullerton Titans at Washington Huskies cancelled Montana Grizzlies at USC Trojans (21:00) Eastern Washington Eagles at Washington State Cougars (23:00)