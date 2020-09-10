UPDATE 3-ATP World Tour 250, Kitzbuhel Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Sep 10 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Kitzbuhel Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) (start 14:30) 1st won (Bye) 2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Sebastian Ofner (AUT) (start 12:30) 1st won (Bye) 3 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2nd to play Yannick Hanfmann (GER) (start 08:30) 1st won (Bye) 4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2nd to play Federico Delbonis (ARG) (start 10:30) 1st won (Bye) 5 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2nd to play Maximilian Marterer (GER) (start 08:30) 1st won Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3 7-5 6 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1st lost Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 4-6 6-4 6-2 7 Guido Pella (ARG) 2nd to play Feliciano Lopez (ESP) (start 14:30) 1st won Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3 6-0 8 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 1st lost Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) (Note : all times are GMT)