UPDATE 3-ATP World Tour 500, St Petersburg Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Oct 17 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, St Petersburg Men's Singles matches on Friday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) qtr won 5-Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4 7-5 2nd won Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-1 6-4 1st won Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-2 6-3 5 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) qtr lost 2-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-4 7-5 2nd won Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-1 3-6 6-3 1st won Daniel Evans (GBR) 3-6 7-6(3) 7-5 3 Andrey Rublev (RUS) qtr won Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Ugo Humbert (FRA) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1st won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-4 - Cameron Norrie (GBR) qtr lost 3-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 1st won 8-Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-3 6 Milos Raonic (CAN) qtr won 4-Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-1 7-6(1) 2nd won Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3 6-2 1st won JJ Wolf (USA) 7-6(5) 6-1 4 Karen Khachanov (RUS) qtr lost 6-Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-1 7-6(1) 2nd won Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 4-6 7-5 6-3 1st won James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-4 7 Borna Coric (CRO) qtr won Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6(3) 6-3 2nd won Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-3 7-5 1st won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3 7-6(2) - Reilly Opelka (USA) qtr lost 7-Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6(3) 6-3 2nd won 1-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2-6 7-5 6-4 1st won Nino Serdarusic (CRO) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2nd lost Reilly Opelka (USA) 2-6 7-5 6-4 1st won Richard Gasquet (FRA) 3-6 6-3 6-0 2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) semi to play 3-Andrey Rublev (RUS) (start 11:00) qtr won 5-Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4 7-5 2nd won Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-1 6-4 1st won Viktor Troicki (SRB) 6-2 6-3 3 Andrey Rublev (RUS) semi to play 2-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) (start 11:00) qtr won Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Ugo Humbert (FRA) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1st won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-4 4 Karen Khachanov (RUS) qtr lost 6-Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-1 7-6(1) 2nd won Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 4-6 7-5 6-3 1st won James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-4 5 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) qtr lost 2-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-4 7-5 2nd won Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-1 3-6 6-3 1st won Daniel Evans (GBR) 3-6 7-6(3) 7-5 6 Milos Raonic (CAN) semi to play 7-Borna Coric (CRO) (start 13:00) qtr won 4-Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-1 7-6(1) 2nd won Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3 6-2 1st won JJ Wolf (USA) 7-6(5) 6-1 7 Borna Coric (CRO) semi to play 6-Milos Raonic (CAN) (start 13:00) qtr won Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6(3) 6-3 2nd won Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-3 7-5 1st won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3 7-6(2) 8 Taylor Fritz (USA) 1st lost Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4 4-6 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)