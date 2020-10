Nov 1 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Vienna Men's Singles matches on Saturday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) semi won Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-4 4-1 (Retired) qtr won 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2-1 (Retired) 1st won Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-3 6-2 - Kevin Anderson (RSA) semi lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-4 4-1 (Retired) qtr won 4-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 7-5 6-1 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-7(2) 6-4 7-6(6) - Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) semi won Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3 6-4 qtr won 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(6) 7-6(2) 1st won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4 6-3 - Daniel Evans (GBR) semi lost Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3 6-4 qtr won Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 2nd won Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 7-5 6-3 1st won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 4-5 (Retired) 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) qtr lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-2 1st won Vitaliy Sachko (UKR) 6-4 7-5 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) qtr lost Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6(11) 6-3 1st won Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(6) 6-3 - Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) qtr lost Daniel Evans (GBR) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 2nd won 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 1st won Karen Khachanov (RUS) 7-6(6) 6-3 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) qtr lost Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 4-6 6-3 6-2 1st won Jason Jung (USA) 6-3 6-1 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) qtr lost Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6(11) 6-3 1st won Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(6) 6-3 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) qtr lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-2 1st won Vitaliy Sachko (UKR) 6-4 7-5 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2nd lost Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 1st won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) qtr lost Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 4-6 6-3 6-2 1st won Jason Jung (USA) 6-3 6-1 5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) final to play Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) (start 13:00) semi won Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-4 4-1 (Retired) qtr won 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2-1 (Retired) 1st won Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-3 6-2 7 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st lost Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-1 2-0 (Retired) 8 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1st lost Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 6-4 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)