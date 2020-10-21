UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of between Western Australia and New South Wales on Wednesday at Adelaide, Australia Western Australia trail New South Wales by 7 runs with 3 wickets remaining New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Ashton Turner b Aaron Hardie 23 Nick Larkin c Matthew Kelly b Liam Guthrie 34 Kurtis Patterson c Liam Guthrie b Cameron Gannon 1 Moises Henriques c Cameron Green b Matthew Kelly 167 Daniel Solway b Ashton Agar 86 Jason Sangha c Liam Guthrie b Ashton Agar 7 Peter Nevill Not Out 56 Sean Abbott Not Out 60 Extras 0b 6lb 1nb 0pen 2w 9 Total (141.0 overs) 443 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-54 Larkin, 2-55 Patterson, 3-71 Hughes, 4-315 Solway, 5-323 Henriques, 6-325 Sangha Did Not Bat : Copeland, Lyon, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 31 4 102 1 3.29 1w 1nb Matthew Kelly 28 6 79 1 2.82 Liam Guthrie 28 3 86 1 3.07 1w Aaron Hardie 14 0 64 1 4.57 Ashton Agar 40 7 106 2 2.65 ...................................................... Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 23 Sam Whiteman c Daniel Hughes b Sean Abbott 114 Shaun Marsh c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott 6 Cameron Green Not Out 185 Ashton Turner c Nick Larkin b Harry Conway 6 Ashton Agar lbw Nathan Lyon 25 Josh Inglis Run Out Daniel Solway 15 Aaron Hardie lbw Nathan Lyon 5 Matthew Kelly Not Out 28 Extras 4b 13lb 12nb 0pen 0w 29 Total (145.0 overs) 436-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-60 Bancroft, 2-71 Marsh, 3-244 Whiteman, 4-272 Turner, 5-339 Agar, 6-363 Inglis, 7-376 Hardie To Bat : Gannon, Guthrie Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 30 8 71 0 2.37 2nb Sean Abbott 28 6 77 3 2.75 6nb Harry Conway 27 6 76 1 2.81 Nathan Lyon 40 5 112 2 2.80 Jason Sangha 10 0 51 0 5.10 4nb Moises Henriques 10 0 32 0 3.20 ................................ Umpire Darren Close Umpire Phillip Gillespie Match Referee Robert Parry