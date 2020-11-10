UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Nov 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of between Tasmania and New South Wales on Tuesday at Adelaide, Australia Tasmania need 322 runs to win New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Tim Paine b Peter Siddle 2 Nick Larkin c Tim Paine b Jackson Bird 5 Kurtis Patterson c Riley Meredith b Jackson Bird 7 Moises Henriques b Gabe Bell 12 Daniel Solway c Beau Webster b Gabe Bell 2 Peter Nevill c Ben McDermott b Peter Siddle 0 Sean Abbott c Tim Paine b Jackson Bird 15 Mitchell Starc c Jordan Silk b Peter Siddle 18 Trent Copeland c Beau Webster b Riley Meredith 2 Nathan Lyon c Ben McDermott b Jackson Bird 0 Harry Conway Not Out 0 Extras 0b 0lb 1nb 0pen 0w 1 Total (30.3 overs) 64 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Hughes, 2-9 Larkin, 3-15 Patterson, 4-26 Solway, 5-29 Henriques, 6-29 Nevill, 7-50 Starc, 8-57 Copeland, 9-57 Lyon, 10-64 Abbott Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 10.3 6 14 4 1.33 1nb Peter Siddle 11 5 17 3 1.55 Gabe Bell 6 3 20 2 3.33 Riley Meredith 3 0 13 1 4.33 ............................................................. Tasmania 1st innings Charlie Wakim c Nick Larkin b Mitchell Starc 19 Jordan Silk c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 106 Matthew Wade c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 10 Ben McDermott c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 18 Jake Doran c Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon 25 Peter Siddle c Trent Copeland b Sean Abbott 13 Tim Paine c Daniel Hughes b Nathan Lyon 12 Beau Webster c Sean Abbott b Harry Conway 0 Jackson Bird lbw Harry Conway 6 Gabe Bell c Moises Henriques b Sean Abbott 13 Riley Meredith Not Out 7 Extras 0b 6lb 2nb 0pen 2w 10 Total (94.1 overs) 239 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-43 Wakim, 2-60 Wade, 3-99 McDermott, 4-140 Doran, 5-169 Siddle, 6-189 Paine, 7-189 Webster, 8-195 Bird, 9-229 Silk, 10-239 Bell Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 22 4 72 1 3.27 2w 1nb Trent Copeland 17 8 35 1 2.06 Sean Abbott 21.1 9 33 4 1.56 1nb Harry Conway 14 5 38 2 2.71 Nathan Lyon 20 6 55 2 2.75 ......................................................... New South Wales 2nd innings Daniel Hughes c Tim Paine b Jackson Bird 0 Nick Larkin st Tim Paine b Gabe Bell 161 Kurtis Patterson c Tim Paine b Jackson Bird 26 Moises Henriques c Beau Webster b Peter Siddle 113 Daniel Solway b Gabe Bell 14 Peter Nevill Run Out Ben McDermott 1 Sean Abbott Not Out 102 Mitchell Starc Not Out 86 Extras 4b 7lb 8nb 0pen 0w 19 Total (139.0 overs) 522 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Hughes, 2-43 Patterson, 3-296 Henriques, 4-330 Solway, 5-331 Nevill, 6-333 Larkin Did Not Bat : Copeland, Lyon, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 29 4 84 2 2.90 2nb Peter Siddle 24 3 99 1 4.12 Gabe Bell 28 0 98 2 3.50 Riley Meredith 21 1 90 0 4.29 5nb Beau Webster 26 3 99 0 3.81 1nb Jake Doran 11 0 41 0 3.73 ........................................................ Tasmania 2nd innings Charlie Wakim c Sean Abbott b Trent Copeland 0 Jordan Silk c Kurtis Patterson b Trent Copeland 16 Matthew Wade Not Out 7 Peter Siddle Not Out 3 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (13.0 overs) 26-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Wakim, 2-21 Silk To Bat : McDermott, Doran, Paine, Webster, Bird, Bell, Meredith Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 6 3 7 2 1.17 Mitchell Starc 4 1 16 0 4.00 Sean Abbott 2 1 2 0 1.00 Nathan Lyon 1 0 1 0 1.00 ...................... Umpire Shawn Craig Umpire Bruce Oxenford