UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of between New South Wales and Victoria on Friday at Sydney, Australia Victoria trail New South Wales by 45 runs with 9 wickets remaining Victoria 1st innings Nic Maddinson c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 1 Marcus Harris c Daniel Hughes b Harry Conway 29 Peter Handscomb lbw Pat Cummins 1 Matt Short c Peter Nevill b Harry Conway 94 Jake Fraser-McGurk c Sean Abbott b Harry Conway 18 Seb Gotch c Peter Nevill b Harry Conway 5 James Pattinson c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 1 Will Sutherland c Trent Copeland b Sean Abbott 22 Scott Boland c Peter Nevill b Harry Conway 7 Mitchell Perry c Peter Nevill b Harry Conway 0 Jon Holland Not Out 5 Extras 0b 6lb 0nb 0pen 1w 7 Total (67.1 overs) 190 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Maddinson, 2-16 Handscomb, 3-53 Harris, 4-86 Fraser-McGurk, 5-94 Gotch, 6-103 Pattinson, 7-140 Sutherland, 8-175 Boland, 9-175 Perry, 10-190 Short Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Pat Cummins 17 3 49 1 2.88 Trent Copeland 14 4 31 2 2.21 Sean Abbott 13 3 52 1 4.00 Nathan Lyon 8 4 13 0 1.62 Harry Conway 15.1 5 39 6 2.57 1w ..................................................................... New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Peter Handscomb b James Pattinson 2 Nick Larkin Run Out Jake Fraser-McGurk 19 Kurtis Patterson b James Pattinson 20 Moises Henriques b Scott Boland 141 Daniel Solway lbw Scott Boland 2 Peter Nevill lbw Mitchell Perry 74 Sean Abbott c Jon Holland b Mitchell Perry 15 Pat Cummins c Matt Short b James Pattinson 17 Trent Copeland c Jake Fraser-McGurk b James Pattinson 15 Nathan Lyon c Seb Gotch b Mitchell Perry 18 Harry Conway Not Out 12 Extras 6b 13lb 6nb 0pen 4w 29 Total (114.1 overs) 364 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Hughes, 2-39 Larkin, 3-47 Patterson, 4-54 Solway, 5-273 Henriques, 6-281 Nevill, 7-296 Abbott, 8-326 Copeland, 9-327 Cummins, 10-364 Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Pattinson 26 5 60 4 2.31 3w 2nb Scott Boland 25 3 79 2 3.16 Mitchell Perry 23.1 4 63 3 2.72 1w 3nb Will Sutherland 21 6 69 0 3.29 Jon Holland 16 1 55 0 3.44 Matt Short 1 0 9 0 9.00 Jake Fraser-McGurk 2 0 10 0 5.00 1nb ........................................................ Victoria 2nd innings Nic Maddinson Not Out 53 Marcus Harris c Moises Henriques b Nathan Lyon 34 Peter Handscomb Not Out 37 Extras 1b 2lb 2nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (50.0 overs) 129-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-73 Harris To Bat : Boland, Gotch, Holland, Pattinson, Perry, Short, Sutherland, Fraser-McGurk Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Pat Cummins 10 1 27 0 2.70 Trent Copeland 9 5 17 0 1.89 Sean Abbott 9 2 33 0 3.67 2nb Harry Conway 8 5 14 0 1.75 Nathan Lyon 14 3 35 1 2.50 ..................... Umpire Shawn Craig Umpire Greg Davidson