UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between New South Wales and Victoria on Wednesday at Sydney, Australia New South Wales trail Victoria by 13 runs with 9 wickets remaining New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes b James Pattinson 24 Nick Larkin lbw James Pattinson 2 Steven Smith c Seb Gotch b Mitchell Perry 7 Kurtis Patterson lbw Will Sutherland 4 Moises Henriques st Seb Gotch b Jon Holland 67 Peter Nevill c Matt Short b Mitchell Perry 10 Sean Abbott st Seb Gotch b Jon Holland 22 Mitchell Starc c Matt Short b Jon Holland 8 Trent Copeland c Seb Gotch b Scott Boland 3 Nathan Lyon c Nic Maddinson b Mitchell Perry 8 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 0 Extras 1b 4lb 4nb 0pen 1w 10 Total (80.3 overs) 165 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Larkin, 2-30 Smith, 3-37 Patterson, 4-47 Hughes, 5-71 Nevill, 6-119 Abbott, 7-129 Starc, 8-134 Copeland, 9-160 Lyon, 10-165 Henriques Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Pattinson 16 6 32 2 2.00 1w 1nb Scott Boland 19 4 38 1 2.00 Mitchell Perry 17 5 25 3 1.47 3nb Will Sutherland 11 2 27 1 2.45 Jon Holland 17.3 4 38 3 2.17 .................................................................... Victoria 1st innings Nic Maddinson c Steven Smith b Sean Abbott 77 Marcus Harris c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon 24 Peter Handscomb c Moises Henriques b Trent Copeland 24 Matt Short c Sean Abbott b Nathan Lyon 30 Jake Fraser-McGurk Run Out Josh Hazlewood 2 Seb Gotch c Moises Henriques b Sean Abbott 3 James Pattinson c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon 12 Will Sutherland c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon 1 Scott Boland Not Out 10 Mitchell Perry c Moises Henriques b Nathan Lyon 8 Jon Holland c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon 0 Extras 4b 2lb 3nb 0pen 0w 9 Total (74.0 overs) 200 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-94 Harris, 2-108 Maddinson, 3-152 Handscomb, 4-155 Fraser-McGurk, 5-163 Gotch, 6-163 Short, 7-169 Sutherland, 8-181 Pattinson, 9-200 Perry, 10-200 Holland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 14 2 71 0 5.07 Josh Hazlewood 16 4 44 0 2.75 1nb Trent Copeland 14 5 17 1 1.21 Sean Abbott 14 3 41 2 2.93 2nb Nathan Lyon 16 8 21 6 1.31 ....................................... New South Wales 2nd innings Daniel Hughes Not Out 12 Nick Larkin lbw Scott Boland 9 Nathan Lyon Not Out 0 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 1 Total (17.0 overs) 22-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Larkin To Bat : Smith, Patterson, Henriques, Nevill, Abbott, Starc, Copeland, Hazlewood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Pattinson 6 0 12 0 2.00 Scott Boland 7 3 9 1 1.29 Jon Holland 3 3 0 0 0.00 Mitchell Perry 1 1 0 0 0.00 ..................... Umpire Rodney Tucker Umpire Anthony Wilds