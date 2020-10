Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 3, BinckBank Tour on Thursday. Stage 3 Aalter to Aalter, 157 km, Road race. Overall leader Mads Pedersen DEN (Trek - Segafredo) Stage winners 1 Mads Pedersen DEN (Trek - Segafredo) 2 Jasper Philipsen BEL (UAE Team Emirates) 3 Pascal Ackermann GER (BORA - hansgrohe) Following stages : Oct 2-Stage 4 Riemst to Kanne, 8.1 km, Individual time trial. Oct 3-Stage 5 Ottignies to Geraardsbergen, 183.6 km, Road race.