UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Standings

Dec 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leverkusen 12 8 4 0 27 10 28 2 Bayern München 12 8 3 1 37 18 27 3 Leipzig 12 8 3 1 24 9 27 4 Dortmund 12 7 1 4 25 16 22 ............................................. 5 Wolfsburg 12 5 6 1 19 13 21 ............................................. 6 Union Berlin 12 4 6 2 25 17 18 ............................................. 7 Stuttgart 12 4 6 2 26 19 18 ............................................. 8 M'gladbach 12 4 6 2 23 20 18 9 Augsburg 12 4 4 4 15 17 16 10 Frankfurt 12 2 8 2 19 22 14 11 Freiburg 12 3 5 4 16 22 14 12 Hertha BSC 12 3 4 5 19 20 13 13 Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 19 22 12 14 Bremen 12 2 5 5 15 21 11 15 Köln 12 2 4 6 13 21 10 ............................................. 16 Bielefeld 12 2 1 9 8 23 7 ............................................. 17 Mainz 05 12 1 3 8 12 25 6 18 Schalke 04 12 0 4 8 8 35 4 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation