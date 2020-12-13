UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Standings

Dec 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 11 7 3 1 35 17 24 2 Leipzig 11 7 3 1 23 9 24 3 Leverkusen 10 6 4 0 19 9 22 4 Wolfsburg 11 5 6 0 18 11 21 ............................................. 5 Dortmund 11 6 1 4 23 15 19 ............................................. 6 Union Berlin 11 4 5 2 23 15 17 ............................................. 7 Stuttgart 11 4 5 2 24 17 17 ............................................. 8 M'gladbach 11 4 5 2 20 17 17 9 Frankfurt 11 2 7 2 16 19 13 10 Hoffenheim 10 3 3 4 18 17 12 11 Hertha BSC 11 3 3 5 19 20 12 12 Augsburg 10 3 3 4 12 15 12 13 Bremen 11 2 5 4 14 19 11 14 Freiburg 11 2 5 4 14 22 11 15 Köln 11 2 4 5 13 17 10 ............................................. 16 Bielefeld 11 2 1 8 8 22 7 ............................................. 17 Mainz 05 11 1 2 8 12 25 5 18 Schalke 04 10 0 3 7 6 31 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation