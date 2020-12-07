UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Standings

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 10 7 2 1 34 16 23 2 Leverkusen 10 6 4 0 19 9 22 3 Leipzig 10 6 3 1 21 9 21 4 Dortmund 10 6 1 3 22 10 19 ............................................. 5 Wolfsburg 10 4 6 0 16 10 18 ............................................. 6 Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 22 14 16 ............................................. 7 M'gladbach 10 4 4 2 19 16 16 ............................................. 8 Stuttgart 10 3 5 2 19 16 14 9 Frankfurt 10 2 7 1 15 17 13 10 Augsburg 9 3 3 3 11 12 12 11 Hertha BSC 10 3 2 5 18 19 11 12 Bremen 10 2 5 3 14 17 11 13 Hoffenheim 9 2 3 4 15 16 9 14 Freiburg 10 1 5 4 12 22 8 15 Köln 10 1 4 5 12 17 7 ............................................. 16 Bielefeld 10 2 1 7 8 20 7 ............................................. 17 Mainz 05 10 1 2 7 12 24 5 18 Schalke 04 10 0 3 7 6 31 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation