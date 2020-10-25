UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Standings

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 2 Bayern München 5 4 0 1 22 8 12 3 Dortmund 5 4 0 1 11 2 12 4 Stuttgart 5 2 2 1 10 6 8 ............................................ 5 M'gladbach 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 ............................................ 6 Frankfurt 5 2 2 1 7 9 8 ............................................ 7 Augsburg 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 ............................................ 8 Bremen 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 9 Hoffenheim 4 2 0 2 8 6 6 10 Union Berlin 5 1 3 1 8 6 6 11 Leverkusen 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 12 Freiburg 5 1 3 1 6 9 6 13 Wolfsburg 4 0 4 0 2 2 4 14 Bielefeld 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 15 Hertha BSC 5 1 0 4 9 12 3 ............................................ 16 Köln 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 ............................................ 17 Schalke 04 5 0 1 4 2 19 1 18 Mainz 05 5 0 0 5 4 15 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation