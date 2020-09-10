UPDATE 3-Canada PremierLeague Summaries

Sep 10 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Canada PremierLeague on Wednesday (start times are EST) Final Four ................................................................. HFX Wanderers (1) 1 Scorers: A. Garcia 2 Yellow card: Ruby 56 Subs used: Restrepo 62 (De Carolis), Sissoko 62 (João Morelli), Marshsall 62 (Kinumbe), Riggi 72 (Kreim), Sanoh 83 (Garcia) Forge (0) 1 Scorers: P. Sabak 56pen Yellow card: Sabak 43, Edgar 71 Subs used: Dunstan 46 (Achinioti-Jönsson), Wiethaeuper-Balbinotti 68 (Novak), Thomas 75 (Bekker), Babouli 82 (Sabak), Samuel 83 (Tissot) Referee: Myriam Marcotte ................................................................. Cavalry (1) 3 Scorers: N. Ledgerwood 15pen, E. Adekugbe 49, M. Farsi 75 Yellow card: Farsi 66, Simmons 70 Subs used: Zebie 31 (Pasquotti), Adekugbe 46 (Ledgerwood), Córdova 73 (Haber), Pepple 90 (Brown), Northover 90 (Mavila) Pacific (0) 1 Scorers: D. Zator 53og Yellow card: Heard 64 Subs used: Hojabrpour 25 (Samake), Heard 46 (Victor Blasco), Campbell 64 (Young), Verhoven 81 (Bustos) Referee: David Barrie ................................................................. Saturday, September 12 fixtures (EST/GMT) Forge v Pacific (1200/1600) Cavalry v HFX Wanderers (1500/1900)