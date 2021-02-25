UPDATE 3-Championship Results

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Barnsley (1) 2 Stoke City (0) 0 Brentford (1) 3 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Swansea City (0) 1 Coventry City (0) 0 AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City in play Blackburn Rovers v Watford in play Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers in play Friday, February 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Nottingham Forest (1945) Saturday, February 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Watford (1230) Barnsley v Millwall (1500) Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City (1500) Brentford v Stoke City (1500) Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday (1500) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500) Preston North End v Huddersfield Town (1500) Rotherham United v Reading (1500) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500) Sunday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City (1200)