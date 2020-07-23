UPDATE 3-Championship Results

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Birmingham City v Derby County in play Brentford (0) 1 Barnsley (1) 2 Bristol City (0) 1 Preston North End (1) 1 Cardiff City (2) 3 Hull City (0) 0 Leeds United (2) 4 Charlton Athletic (0) 0 Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers in play Millwall (1) 4 Huddersfield Town (1) 1 Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Stoke City (1) 4 Reading (1) 1 Swansea City (1) 4 Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Middlesbrough (1) 2 West Bromwich Albion (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers (1) 2 Wigan Athletic (1) 1 Fulham (0) 1