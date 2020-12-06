UPDATE 3-Championship Standings

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 16 9 4 3 21 15 31 2 Bournemouth 16 8 6 2 29 16 30 ........................................... 3 Reading 16 9 3 4 26 19 30 4 Swansea 16 8 5 3 19 10 29 5 Stoke 16 8 4 4 23 18 28 6 Brentford 16 7 6 3 24 15 27 ........................................... 7 Watford 16 7 6 3 19 12 27 8 Bristol City 16 8 3 5 19 16 27 9 Blackburn 16 7 4 5 31 19 25 10 Middlesbrough 16 6 6 4 16 11 24 11 Cardiff 16 6 5 5 21 13 23 12 Luton 16 6 4 6 14 20 22 13 Huddersfield 16 6 3 7 20 22 21 14 Millwall 16 4 8 4 13 13 20 15 Preston 16 6 2 8 22 25 20 16 Birmingham 16 4 7 5 12 14 19 17 Barnsley 16 5 4 7 17 21 19 18 QPR 16 4 5 7 17 24 17 19 Coventry 16 4 5 7 18 26 17 20 Rotherham 16 3 4 9 15 23 13 21 Nottm Forest 16 3 4 9 9 19 13 ........................................... 22 Wycombe 16 2 5 9 9 23 11 23 Derby 16 2 5 9 8 22 11 24 Sheff Wed 16 3 6 7 9 15 9 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation