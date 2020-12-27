UPDATE 3-Championship Standings

Dec 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 21 13 4 4 29 19 43 2 Swansea 21 11 6 4 25 12 39 .............................................. 3 Bournemouth 20 10 8 2 35 16 38 4 Brentford 21 10 8 3 34 20 38 5 Watford 21 10 7 4 24 15 37 6 Reading 21 11 3 7 32 27 36 .............................................. 7 Stoke 21 9 7 5 25 20 34 8 Middlesbrough 20 9 6 5 24 15 33 9 Bristol City 21 10 3 8 22 22 33 10 Barnsley 21 9 4 8 25 27 31 11 Blackburn 21 8 5 8 35 25 29 12 Cardiff 21 8 5 8 28 23 29 13 Preston 21 9 2 10 28 30 29 14 Huddersfield 21 8 4 9 25 29 28 15 Luton 21 7 6 8 18 23 27 16 Millwall 20 5 10 5 17 18 25 17 Birmingham 21 5 8 8 17 23 23 18 Coventry 21 5 8 8 20 28 23 19 QPR 21 4 8 9 19 29 20 20 Nottm Forest 21 4 6 11 14 25 18 21 Rotherham 19 4 4 11 18 27 16 .............................................. 22 Derby 20 3 7 10 10 23 16 23 Sheff Wed 21 4 7 10 12 22 13 24 Wycombe 21 2 6 13 13 31 12 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation