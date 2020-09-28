UPDATE 3-Championship Standings

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Reading 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 2 Bristol City 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 ......................................... 3 Swansea 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 4 Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 5 Watford 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 6 Blackburn 3 2 0 1 11 3 6 ......................................... 7 Luton 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 8 Millwall 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 9 Birmingham 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 10 Brentford 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 11 QPR 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 12 Coventry 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 13 Norwich 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 14 Rotherham 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 15 Stoke 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 16 Cardiff 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 17 Huddersfield 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 18 Middlesbrough 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 19 Preston 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 20 Barnsley 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 21 Nottm Forest 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 ......................................... 22 Derby 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 23 Wycombe 3 0 0 3 0 8 0 24 Sheff Wed 3 1 1 1 2 2 -8 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation