UPDATE 3-Championship Summaries

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Sunday (start times are BST) Derby County (0) 1 Scorers: C. Martin 54 Yellow card: Sibley 43 Subs used: Knight 7 (Lawrence), Buchanan 64 (Forsyth), Shinnie 65 (Sibley), Marriott 82 (Bird) Leeds United (0) 3 Scorers: Pablo Hernández 56, J. Shackleton 75, M. Clarke 84og Subs used: Ayling 33 (Berardi), Harrison 77 (Poveda-Ocampo), Bamford 82 (Roberts) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Barnsley (0) 1 Scorers: P. Schmidt 90+3 Subs used: Woodrow 46 (Ludewig), Wolfe 67 (Thomas), Schmidt 82 (Ritzmaier), Halme 87 (Williams) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Watson 51 Subs used: Yates 55 (Tiago Silva), Ameobi 55 (Nuno Da Costa), Benalouane 85 (Jenkinson), Mighten 94 (Tobias Figueiredo) Referee: Scott Duncan ................................................................. Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Birmingham City v Derby County (1930/1830) Brentford v Barnsley (1930/1830) Bristol City v Preston North End (1930/1830) Cardiff City v Hull City (1930/1830) Leeds United v Charlton Athletic (1930/1830) Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers (1930/1830) Millwall v Huddersfield Town (1930/1830) Nottingham Forest v Stoke City (1930/1830) Reading v Swansea City (1930/1830) Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (1930/1830) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1930/1830) Wigan Athletic v Fulham (1930/1830)