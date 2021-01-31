UPDATE 3-Championship Summaries

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Yellow card: Buendía 41, Buendía 67 (2nd) Subs used: Płacheta 70 (Vrančić), Hernández 76 (Cantwell), Idah 87 (Pukki) Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Saville 73, Howson 90 Subs used: Akpom 56 (Bolasie), Coulson 86 (Fisher), Watmore 89 (Fry) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: Jérémie Bela 18pen Yellow card: Colin 20, Ņunjić 42, San José 44 Subs used: Gardner 46 (Jon Toral), Roberts 46 (Clayton), Leko 71 (Iván Sánchez), Harper 77 (Ņunjić), Jutkiewicz 85 (Hogan) Coventry City (1) 1 Scorers: G. Hamer 29 Yellow card: Hamer 72 Subs used: Shipley 67 (Sheaf) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (0) 1 Scorers: A. Armstrong 85 Yellow card: Travis 50 Subs used: Dack 61 (Elliott), Gallagher 61 (Brereton), Dolan 61 (Rothwell), Holtby 61 (Downing) Luton Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Rea 63 Subs used: Hylton 64 (Collins), Cranie 72 (Pearson), Nombe 88 (Rea), Naismith 88 (Clark) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Brentford in play Wycombe Wanderers ................................................................. Cardiff City (0) 1 Scorers: K. Moore 71 Yellow card: Bennett 69, Vaulks 76, Morrison 84 Subs used: Wilson 62 (Bacuna), Murphy 62 (Ojo), Glatzel 83 (Moore) Millwall (1) 1 Scorers: A. Flint 9og Subs used: Böðvarsson 78 (Thompson) Referee: Matt Donohue ................................................................. Derby County in play Bristol City ................................................................. Huddersfield Town in play Stoke City ................................................................. Nottingham Forest in play Barnsley ................................................................. Rotherham United in play Swansea City ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Scorers: L. Palmer 45 Yellow card: Urhoghide 86 Subs used: Windass 71 (Kachunga), Luongo 80 (Reach), Rhodes 83 (Paterson) Preston North End (0) 0 Yellow card: Whiteman 54 Subs used: Barkhuizen 67 (Potts), Johnson 67 (Ledson), Cunningham 78 (Riis), Bodin 78 (Molumby), Rafferty 78 (Hughes) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Monday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Norwich City (1800) Rotherham United v Derby County (1900) AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Coventry City v Nottingham Forest (1900) Wycombe Wanderers v Birmingham City (1900) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Bristol City (1945)