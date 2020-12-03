UPDATE 3-Championship Summaries

Dec 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Middlesbrough (1) 2 Scorers: D. Watmore 26, D. Watmore 67 Yellow card: Johnson 45, Akpom 57 Subs used: Saville 68 (Watmore), Wing 79 (Sam Morsy), Coulson 79 (Johnson) Swansea City (0) 1 Scorers: Y. Dhanda 78 Yellow card: Fulton 47, Grimes 85 Subs used: Grimes 46 (Lowe), Routledge 46 (Cabango), Gyökeres 46 (Fulton), Dhanda 66 (Palmer), Garrick 81 (Smith) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers in play Millwall ................................................................. Luton Town (2) 3 Scorers: G. Moncur 15, M. Pearson 22, J. Collins 47pen Yellow card: Shea 18 Subs used: Bree 45 (Cranie), Morrell 70 (Moncur), Potts 94 (Dewsbury-Hall) Norwich City (1) 1 Scorers: E. Buendía 19pen Yellow card: Płacheta 33, Zimmermann 85 Subs used: Vrančić 72 (Tettey), Zimmermann 81 (Buendía), Omotoye 85 (Martin) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Lolley 23, Knockaert 54, Arter 84 Subs used: Ameobi 88 (Lolley) Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Chalobah 69, Domingos Quina 71 Subs used: Perica 75 (Domingos Quina), Wilmot 92 (Cathcart) Referee: David Webb ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Scorers: C. Paterson 12 Red card: Shaw 30 Yellow card: Luongo 53, Paterson 59 Subs used: Odubajo 46 (Palmer), Iorfa 46 (Bannan), Pelupessy 46 (van Aken), Kachunga 91 (Harris) Reading (1) 1 Scorers: Lucas João 44 Subs used: Aluko 70 (Rinomhota), Tomás Esteves 70 (Holmes), Baldock 75 (Olise) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers in play Stoke City ................................................................. Friday, December 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Barnsley v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Saturday, December 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v Nottingham Forest (1230) Brentford v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Bristol City v Birmingham City (1500) Coventry City v Rotherham United (1500) Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Millwall v Derby County (1500) Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday (1500) Preston North End v Wycombe Wanderers (1500) Stoke City v Middlesbrough (1500) Swansea City v Luton Town (1500) Watford v Cardiff City (1500)