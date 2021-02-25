UPDATE 3-Championship Summaries

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Barnsley (1) 2 Scorers: C. Styles 9, D. Dike 90 Subs used: Dike 62 (Morris), Adeboyejo 62 (Frieser), Halme 69 (Palmer), Chaplin 85 (Woodrow), Sollbauer 85 (Sibbick) Stoke City (0) 0 Yellow card: Batth 8, Obi 76, Powell 92 Subs used: Vokes 50 (Fletcher), Allen 50 (Thompson), Clarke 74 (Tymon), Cousins 75 (Smith), Oakley-Boothe 83 (Brown) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Brentford (1) 3 Scorers: B. Mbeumo 23, S. Ghoddos 74, M. Sørensen 83 Yellow card: Ghoddos 30, Sergi Canós 39, Dalsgaard 72 Subs used: Toney 66 (Sergi Canós), Dasilva 75 (Fosu), Marcondes 85 (Mbeumo), Žambůrek 85 (Ghoddos), Rasmussen 85 (Dalsgaard) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Yellow card: Penney 82 Subs used: Dele-Bashiru 55 (Reach), Paterson 76 (Kachunga), Brown 77 (Dele-Bashiru), Pelupessy 88 (Hutchinson) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Swansea City (0) 1 Scorers: B. Cabango 54 Yellow card: Cabango 87 Subs used: Fulton 66 (Hourihane), Smith 66 (Dhanda), Latibeaudiere 70 (Naughton) Coventry City (0) 0 Yellow card: McCallum 21, Østigård 82 Subs used: Dabo 46 (Da Costa), James 65 (Kelly), Sheaf 65 (Hamer), Gyökeres 65 (Biamou), Bakayoko 83 (O'Hare) Referee: Andy Woolmer ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth in play Cardiff City ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers in play Watford ................................................................. Preston North End in play Queens Park Rangers ................................................................. Friday, February 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Nottingham Forest (1945) Saturday, February 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Watford (1230) Barnsley v Millwall (1500) Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City (1500) Brentford v Stoke City (1500) Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday (1500) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500) Preston North End v Huddersfield Town (1500) Rotherham United v Reading (1500) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500) Sunday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City (1200)