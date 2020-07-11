UPDATE 3-Championship Summaries

Jul 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Charlton Athletic (0) 0 Yellow card: Doughty 63, Cullen 70, Forster-Caskey 85, Phillips 90 Subs used: Williams 46 (Oshilaja), Doughty 46 (Morgan), Hemed 79 (McGeady), Forster-Caskey 84 (Pratley) Reading (1) 1 Scorers: G. Puşcaş 3pen Yellow card: Blackett 45, Osho 73, Baldock 77 Subs used: Obita 46 (Pelé), Baldock 56 (Puşcaş), Richards 61 (Olise), Moore 75 (Swift), Gunter 75 (Osho) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Derby County (1) 1 Scorers: J. Knight 29 Yellow card: Knight 62 Subs used: Jozefzoon 80 (Knight), Whittaker 80 (Sibley), Shinnie 81 (Bird) Brentford (1) 3 Scorers: O. Watkins 3, S. Benrahma 49, S. Benrahma 64 Subs used: Žambůrek 70 (Dasilva), Jensen 70 (Nørgaard), Fosu 81 (Benrahma), Valencia 82 (Mbeumo), Thompson 90 (Henry) Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Barnsley (15:00) Wigan Athletic ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (15:00) West Bromwich Albion ................................................................. Hull City (15:00) Millwall ................................................................. Middlesbrough (15:00) Bristol City ................................................................. Preston North End (15:00) Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers (15:00) Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1330/1230) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1700/1600) Reading v Middlesbrough (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Hull City (1800/1700) Cardiff City v Derby County (1945/1845) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers (1945/1845) Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town (1945/1845) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Bristol City v Stoke City (1945/1845) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600)