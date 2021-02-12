UPDATE 3-Club World Cup Summaries

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Club World Cup on Thursday (start times are GMT) 3rd Place Final ................................................................. Al Ahly (0) 3 Subs used: Ajayi 58 (Bwalya), Mohamed Sherif 58 (Mohamed Magdi Kafsha), Marwan Mohsen 75 (Taher Mohamed), Dieng 76 (Akram Tawfik) Palmeiras (0) 2 Yellow card: Weverton 27, Willian 47, Patrick de Paula 69 Subs used: Gustavo Scarpa 81 (Raphael Veiga), Danilo 81 (Patrick de Paula), Gabriel Menino 81 (Willian) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Referee: Maguette Ndiaye Al Ahly win 3-2 on penalties ................................................................. Final ................................................................. Bayern München (0) 1 Scorers: B. Pavard 59 Subs used: Tolisso 64 (Gnabry), Musiala 73 (Sané), Douglas Costa 73 (Coman), Choupo-Moting 73 (Lewandowski) Tigres UANL (0) 0 Yellow card: Dueñas 42, Rodríguez 69, Rafael Carioca 90 Subs used: Quiñones 80 (Rodríguez) Referee: Esteban Ostojich .................................................................