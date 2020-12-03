UPDATE 3-CONMEBOLLibertadores Summaries

Dec 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the CONMEBOLLibertadores on Wednesday (start times are EST) 8th Finals ................................................................. Nacional (0) 4 Yellow card: Trezza 85 Subs used: Lores 58 (Trasante), Yacob 77 (García), Castro 84 (Méndez) Independiente Valle (0) 2 Yellow card: Ortiz 45, Ramírez 79, Faravelli 91 Subs used: Sánchez 63 (García), Murillo 83 (Landázuri), Mera 93 (Faravelli) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Aggregate score: 0-0 Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez Nacional win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Palmeiras (1) 5 Scorers: Patrick de Paula 29, Gabriel Veron 49, Willian 52, Gabriel Veron 60, Danilo 90+4 Yellow card: Patrick de Paula 37 Subs used: Alan Empereur 32 (Gustavo Scarpa), Zé Rafael 46 (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga 46 (Lucas Lima), Mayke 53 (Viña), Gabriel Silva 64 (Willian) Delfin (0) 0 Yellow card: Cangá 64, Rojas 68 Subs used: Rojas 55 (Macias), Mera 56 (Corozo), Carreño 86 (Valencia) Aggregate score: 8-1 Referee: Darío Herrera ................................................................. Jorge Wilstermann (19:30) Libertad ................................................................. Internacional (19:30) Boca Juniors ................................................................. Thursday, December 3 fixtures (EST/GMT) Grêmio v Club Guaraní (1930/0030)