UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 2 Heerenveen 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 ..................................... 3 Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 ..................................... 4 Twente 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 5 PSV 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 6 Vitesse 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 7 Utrecht 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ..................................... 8 Zwolle 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 9 Willem II 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 10 VVV 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 11 Heracles 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 12 Groningen 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 13 AZ 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 14 Emmen 3 0 1 2 5 8 1 15 Fortuna 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 ..................................... 16 ADO 3 0 0 3 2 7 0 17 Waalwijk 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 ..................................... 18 Sparta 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation