UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 13 11 0 2 51 9 33 2 PSV 13 9 3 1 29 10 30 ......................................... 3 Vitesse 13 9 2 2 23 9 29 ......................................... 4 Feyenoord 13 7 5 1 26 12 26 5 Groningen 13 8 2 3 18 14 26 6 Twente 13 7 3 3 26 16 24 7 AZ 12 6 5 1 30 19 23 ......................................... 8 Heerenveen 13 5 5 3 22 18 20 9 Sparta 13 4 3 6 22 23 15 10 Utrecht 12 2 7 3 13 17 13 11 Zwolle 13 2 7 4 14 22 13 12 Heracles 13 3 3 7 14 24 12 13 Waalwijk 13 3 3 7 12 24 12 14 Fortuna 13 2 4 7 18 31 10 15 VVV 13 2 3 8 19 38 9 ......................................... 16 Willem II 13 2 2 9 15 29 8 17 ADO 13 1 4 8 13 33 7 ......................................... 18 Emmen 13 0 5 8 13 30 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation