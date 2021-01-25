UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 18 14 2 2 60 14 44 2 Vitesse 18 13 2 3 32 13 41 .......................................... 3 PSV 18 12 4 2 43 19 40 .......................................... 4 AZ 18 10 7 1 44 27 37 5 Feyenoord 18 10 5 3 34 16 35 6 Groningen 18 9 4 5 25 22 31 7 Twente 18 8 4 6 33 25 28 .......................................... 8 Utrecht 18 5 9 4 23 24 24 9 Heerenveen 18 5 7 6 25 27 22 10 Sparta 18 6 3 9 28 31 21 11 Heracles 18 6 3 9 20 28 21 12 Zwolle 18 4 8 6 20 27 20 13 Fortuna 18 5 4 9 26 36 19 14 VVV 18 5 4 9 28 45 19 15 Waalwijk 18 3 5 10 15 31 14 .......................................... 16 ADO 18 2 5 11 16 41 11 17 Willem II 18 2 4 12 21 39 10 .......................................... 18 Emmen 18 0 6 12 17 45 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation