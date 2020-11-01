SEARCH
UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Top Scorers

01 Nov 2020 / 23:57 H.

    Nov 1 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Sunday 1 H. Veerman (SC Heerenveen) 7 2 S. Berghuis (Feyenoord) 6 G. Giakoumakis (Venlo) Danilo (FC Twente) R. Vloet (Heracles Almelo) 3 D. Tadić (AFC Ajax) 5 L. Traoré (AFC Ajax) 4 A. Broja (Vitesse) 4 V. Černý (FC Twente) M. de Leeuw (FC Emmen) Antony (AFC Ajax) 5 D. de Wit (AZ Alkmaar) 3 C. Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) R. Haps (Feyenoord) D. Klaassen (AFC Ajax) D. Malen (PSV Eindhoven) L. Openda (Vitesse) V. Pavlidis (Willem) J. Larsen (FC Groningen) L. Thy (Sparta Rotterdam)

