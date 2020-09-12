UPDATE 3-EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

* EU steps up no-deal preparations

* Britain refuses to scrap treaty breach

* Japan, UK agree bilateral trade deal

* Johnson faces possible rebellion in parliament (Adds EU's Sefcovic after meeting EU lawmakers, updates sterling)

By William James and John Chalmers

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Union stepped up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.

Britain said explicitly this week that it plans to break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it formally left the bloc.

Britain says the move is aimed at clarifying ambiguities, but it caused a new crisis in talks less than four months before a post-Brexit transition period ends in December.

"It is now up to the UK government to re-establish trust," a deputy head of the bloc's executive, Maros Sefcovic, said late on Friday. Sefcovic spoke after informing EU lawmakers of his unsuccessful talks the previous day in London where he demanded that Britain scrap by the end of this month the plan to breach the divorce treaty.

Britain has refused, saying its parliament is sovereign above international law.

"As the United Kingdom looks to what kind of future trade relationship it wants with the European Union, a prerequisite for that is honouring agreements that are already in place," said Pascal Donohoe, chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

As the atmosphere soured between London and Brussels, Japan and Britain said they had reached agreement in principle on a bilateral trade deal that meant 99% of the Britain's exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

Investment banks have increased their estimates of the chances of a messy end to Britain's exit from the EU. Sterling dipped to 5-1/2-month lows on Friday.

NO DEAL

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday, after talks in London, that the bloc was increasing its planning for a no-deal Brexit at the end of this year after trade talks made little progress.

"The UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests," Barnier said. "Nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a 'no-deal' scenario."

Britain rejected Barnier's view.

"We don't recognise the suggestion that we've not engaged, we've been engaged in talks pretty consistently for many months now," a British source said.

"The problem is the EU seems to define engagement as accepting large elements of their position rather than being engaged in discussions."

The government said parliament would debate the contentious Internal Market Bill on Monday.

The bill will face opposition in both houses of parliament as many senior British politicians have expressed shock that London is explicitly planning to breach international law.

"The government will have to think again," said Norman Lamont, a Brexit supporting member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber.

"I don't think this will get through the Lords, in its present form," Lamont said. "It is impossible to defend. They'll have to think again."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Michael Perry, Timothy Heritage and Frances Kerry)