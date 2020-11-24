UPDATE 3-EU reaches deal for supply of 160 mln doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

(adds von der Leyen)

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Last week Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

"I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine," Ursula von der Leyen said, adding the deal "allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna."

In August the EU's executive Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of member states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million.

It is the sixth supply deal the EU has negotiated with vaccine makers to secure COVID-19 shots.