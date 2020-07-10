UPDATE 3-Explosion reported in west Tehran, denied by officials

(Adds fire department denial)

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard in western Tehran on Friday, state broadcaster IRIB said, citing online reports that officials in that part of the city denied.

IRIB said power was cut in the area of the city suburbs where the blast occurred. It provided no further information about the cause of the blast or possible casualties.

The governor of Qods city, Leila Vaseghi, was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying no explosion had occurred, but that there was a power outage that lasted about five minutes.

The head of the fire department in Qods city denied receiving any reports of an incident or explosion in the past 24 hours, IRIB reported.

It was not immediately clear if the reported incident had taken place in Qods or in a different area of western Tehran, and residents contacted by Reuters in other parts of the city said they had heard no explosion.

There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast, John Stonestreet, William Maclean)