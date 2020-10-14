UPDATE 3-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round Qualifying ................................................................. Hartley Wintney (19:30) Barking ................................................................. Wimborne Town (19:30) Maidstone United ................................................................. Sholing (19:30) Walton Casuals ................................................................. Braintree Town (19:30) Maldon & Tiptree ................................................................. Southport (19:45) South Shields ................................................................. Longridge Town (19:45) Skelmersdale United ................................................................. Chester (19:45) Spennymoor Town ................................................................. Marske United postponed Blyth Spartans ................................................................. Farsley Celtic (19:45) Fylde ................................................................. Darlington (19:45) Tadcaster Albion ................................................................. Marine (19:45) Nantwich Town ................................................................. Chorley (19:45) York City ................................................................. Guiseley (19:45) Matlock Town ................................................................. United of Manchester cancelled Alfreton Town ................................................................. Bury Town (19:45) Nuneaton Borough ................................................................. Boston United cancelled Hemel Hempstead Town ................................................................. Haringey Borough (19:45) Bracknell Town ................................................................. Bedfont Sports (19:45) Canvey Island ................................................................. Cray Valley PM (19:45) Aveley ................................................................. Bristol Manor Farm (19:45) Cray Wanderers ................................................................. Eastbourne Borough (19:45) Sheppey United ................................................................. Hayes & Yeading United (19:45) Chipstead ................................................................. Slough Town (19:45) Bath City ................................................................. Taunton Town (19:45) Truro City ................................................................. Christchurch (19:45) Dulwich Hamlet ................................................................. Chichester City (19:45) Tonbridge Angels ................................................................. Weston-super-Mare (19:45) Larkhall Athletic ................................................................. Hampton & Richmond (19:45) Hornchurch ................................................................. Whyteleafe (19:45) Concord Rangers ................................................................. Ebbsfleet United (19:45) Chippenham Town ................................................................. St Albans City (19:45) Mickleover ................................................................. Ilkeston Town (19:45) Alvechurch ................................................................. Stafford Rangers (19:45) Hereford ................................................................. Peterborough Sports (19:45) Banbury United ................................................................. Leiston (19:45) AFC Telford United ................................................................. Brackley Town cancelled Kettering Town ................................................................. Cambridge City (19:45) Halesowen Town ................................................................. Oxford City (19:45) Tamworth ................................................................. Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Havant & Waterlooville v Chatham Town (1945/1845) Bishop's Stortford v Royston Town (1945/1845)